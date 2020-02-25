Global  

Amazon Go Store Opens In Seattle

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s
Amazon Go Store Opens In Seattle
0
Amazon's first big 'Go' grocery store opens in Seattle with 5,000 products

Amazon's checkout-free Go concept has officially morphed into a supermarket. Amazon Go Grocery opens...
engadget - Published


vagrantcow

vagrantcow RT @EddyElfenbein: Amazon first cashier-less grocery store. Or more accurately, it's first union-less grocery store. https://t.co/x0L6WRmQIn 2 minutes ago

RiverLogicInc

River Logic Inside ‘Amazon Go Grocery’: Tech giant opens first full-sized store without cashiers or checkout lines – GeekWire… https://t.co/QDpNG36gKj 7 minutes ago

Renatomancer

Renato Vaccaro Inside ‘Amazon Go Grocery’: Tech giant opens first full-sized store without cashiers or checkout lines https://t.co/qUiz9MfTjj vía @GeekWire 14 minutes ago

PattyKahn

Patty kahn Check it out, sans checkout: Amazon opens first cashier-less grocery store in Seattle https://t.co/ZqN8WyHL01 21 minutes ago

tracy40867649

tracy Amazon opens its first full-size cashierless grocery store in Seattle https://t.co/kweg88GPS0 23 minutes ago

fblogan12

Alexander Supertramp RT @rhinosoros: They're doing everything they can not to pay workers. https://t.co/sDQWbP2CSo 26 minutes ago

VBallTuan

Tuan RT @DanPriceSeattle: Today Amazon opens America's first cashierless grocery store, here in Seattle. Cashier is the No. 2 most common job i… 27 minutes ago


Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store [Video]Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less [Video]No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:12Published

