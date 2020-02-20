Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Homes in the Shropshire town of Ironbridge have been evacuated as the River Severn continues to rise, compromising flood defences.

Homes have also been evacuated further down the river in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley.

Report by Jonesia.

