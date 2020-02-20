Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > River Severn > Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Homes in the Shropshire town of Ironbridge have been evacuated as the River Severn continues to rise, compromising flood defences.

Homes have also been evacuated further down the river in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

River Severn overwhelms flood barriers

Rescue attempts are under way as homes are evacuated as the River Severn flowed over flood barriers...
Express and Star - Published

The moment when firefighters helped Gloucester residents get back to their flood-hit homes

The moment when firefighters helped Gloucester residents get back to their flood-hit homesPeople in Sandhurst Lane in Gloucester have been cut off from their homes after the River Severn...
Stroud Life - Published Also reported by •Gloucestershire Echo



You Might Like


Tweets about this

munYAH777

munYAH RT @GMB: Dozens of homes have been evacuated along the River Severn following the issuing of another severe flood warning. It means people’… 12 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Homes evacuated along the River Severn: https://t.co/zu8zcEPdmq #Ironbridge 2 hours ago

JetskeWauran

Jetske Wauran RT @SiouxlandNews: Mayor Scott Mitchell recalls that day like it was yesterday. On the morning of March 14th, more than 250 residents were… 15 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Hundreds of homes have to be evacuated Along the river Severn this morning as major flooding is exp… https://t.co/LQsO2sOd8n 2 days ago

GMB

Good Morning Britain Dozens of homes have been evacuated along the River Severn following the issuing of another severe flood warning. I… https://t.co/ICzUneDYCG 2 days ago

SiouxlandNews

Siouxland News Mayor Scott Mitchell recalls that day like it was yesterday. On the morning of March 14th, more than 250 residents… https://t.co/Y3qfHpaEJS 2 days ago

FlynnTheRescue

Flynn Bear @chipsy231 A bit further along the river in neighbouring towns there has already been a lot of flooded homes and bu… https://t.co/MQFbbB0lla 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery [Video]Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery

Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.