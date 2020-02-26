Global  

LAX Begins Using Self-Service Luggage Check-In System

A high-tech self-service system which could significantly cut down on lines and reduce the time it takes fliers to check their luggage is being tested at Los Angeles International Airport beginning Wednesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
