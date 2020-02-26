Global  

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley ExplosionsWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
BostonWnews

WNews Boston Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will plead guilty in the 2018 Merrimack Valley Gas explosions. The company has also a… https://t.co/XtmVhd13Ju 21 minutes ago

jliss1979

julissa RT @DMAnews1: Columbia Gas agrees to plead guilty in connection w/ Sept. 2018 gas explosions in #MerrimackValley & pay a $53 million fine.… 31 minutes ago

DMAnews1

U.S. Attorney MA Columbia Gas agrees to plead guilty in connection w/ Sept. 2018 gas explosions in #MerrimackValley & pay a $53 mill… https://t.co/HNUAsVXIF2 31 minutes ago

masslivenews

masslivenews Charges filed against the company allege it “recklessly disregarded a known safety risk related to regulator contro… https://t.co/lCueIReAjB 1 hour ago

wpri12

WPRI 12 Update: Columbia Gas will pay a $53 million fine for the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster. https://t.co/YGHDr7gBdw 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Attorney On Columbia Gas Agreeing To Sell Utility In Massachusetts [Video]US Attorney On Columbia Gas Agreeing To Sell Utility In Massachusetts

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Columbia Gas will pay a $53 million fine for the Merrimack Valley explosions.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 12:58Published

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53 Million Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions [Video]Columbia Gas Will Pay $53 Million Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced the fine Wednesday and details of an agreement that the company will stop operating in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 07:01Published

