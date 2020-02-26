Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:20s - Published WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Tweets about this WNews Boston Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will plead guilty in the 2018 Merrimack Valley Gas explosions. The company has also a… https://t.co/XtmVhd13Ju 21 minutes ago julissa RT @DMAnews1: Columbia Gas agrees to plead guilty in connection w/ Sept. 2018 gas explosions in #MerrimackValley & pay a $53 million fine.… 31 minutes ago U.S. Attorney MA Columbia Gas agrees to plead guilty in connection w/ Sept. 2018 gas explosions in #MerrimackValley & pay a $53 mill… https://t.co/HNUAsVXIF2 31 minutes ago masslivenews Charges filed against the company allege it “recklessly disregarded a known safety risk related to regulator contro… https://t.co/lCueIReAjB 1 hour ago WPRI 12 Update: Columbia Gas will pay a $53 million fine for the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster. https://t.co/YGHDr7gBdw 2 hours ago