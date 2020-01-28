South Florida Officials Keeping Eye On Coronavirus 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published South Florida Officials Keeping Eye On Coronavirus Though there have not been any cases in Florida, state officials and local authorities have begun taking steps over coronavirus concerns.

