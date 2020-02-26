Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Manchester United F.C. > Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”.

The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping home sixth in the Premier League last season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Man Utd need to be in Champions League, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League, the more they...
News24 - Published

Man City appeal against two-year Champions League ban confirmed by Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed Manchester City's appeal against the club's two-year...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Royle99

BR RT @RedDevilBible: Happy Birthday to OUR manager. Manchester United's own legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That night in Barcelona will never b… 30 seconds ago

ManLikeK_

name cannot be blank RT @TeleFootball: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United will 'suffer' if they fail to qualify for the Champions League https://t.c… 56 seconds ago

TeleFootball

Telegraph Football Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United will 'suffer' if they fail to qualify for the Champions League https://t.co/IxV1llP9rN 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHY DO MANCHESTER UNITED FANS HATE ED WOODWARD?? | #WNTT [Video]WHY DO MANCHESTER UNITED FANS HATE ED WOODWARD?? | #WNTT

Manchester United have started the season terribly but forget the players, forget the manager there's another man who's being held accountable...

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 13:16Published

Ole: Man Utd need CL return [Video]Ole: Man Utd need CL return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are taking it one game at a time but the ultimate aim is a return to the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.