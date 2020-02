City of Arvin faces $100,000 deficit

ARVIN IS 40-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN DEFICIT... THE ARVINCITY COUNCILDISCUSSING THE ISSUE DURINGTHEIR MEETING TONIGHT...THE CITY IS PROJECTED TO BE UPTO A 100-THOUSANDDOLLAR DEFICIT BY THE END OF THEFISCAL YEAR IN JULY.ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ISABOUT ONE PERCENT OFTHE CITY'S BUDGET.THIS YEAR, THE CITY TRIEDCHANGING TO A LESS EXPENSIVEHEALTH INSURANCE PLAN FOR ITSWORKERS, WHICHWOULD'VE SAVED 90-THOUSANDDOLLARS.

HOWEVER, THEUNIONS SHOT THAT IDEA DOWN.THEN THE CITY TRIED TO ASK THEUNIONS FOR A ONE-TIME 60-THOUSAND DOLLAR CONCESSION.

THE UNIONS ALSO REFUSED. AS A RESULT, ARVIN IS NOW DOWN 40-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN LEGAL FEES FOR THESE UNION NEGOTIATIONS. AND NOW -- BECAUSE THE CHEAPER HEALTHCARE WAS DENIED, THE COST OF THE CURRENT HEALTHCARE PLAN IS GOING UP BY EIGHT PERCENT.