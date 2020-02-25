Global  

President Donald Trump To Hold News Conferences On Coronavirus Outbreak

There are now more than 80,000 cases worldwide, including the first confirmed case in South America.

Skyler Henry reports.
Trump Seeks $2.5B To Fight Coronavirus As China, South Korea Report More Cases

China and South Korea reported more cases of a new coronavirus Tuesday, as stock markets in Japan had...
Eurasia Review - Published

Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



WSILNews

WSIL News President Donald Trump says he'll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday. https://t.co/5Ef7H41TBG 5 seconds ago

ericfranklin87

Eric Franklin (Rex) #MAGA Trump2020 RT @ericfranklin87: @realDonaldTrump President Trump Donald ! Sir , Thankyou , for putting your life , family & finances on hold . ThankY… 4 minutes ago

ericfranklin87

Eric Franklin (Rex) #MAGA Trump2020 @realDonaldTrump President Trump Donald ! Sir , Thankyou , for putting your life , family & finances on hold . Th… https://t.co/KLMAJAPivS 4 minutes ago

upnorthlive

upnorthlive.com President Donald Trump said he'll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday, a day… https://t.co/MUMkLkbvmV 6 minutes ago

BlairGBest

Blair Best RT @WGME: President Donald Trump said he'll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday, a day after he sough… 6 minutes ago

FittedHickory

BP RT @NBCPolitics: NEW: President Trump to hold White House news conference on coronavirus Wednesday. https://t.co/JeSCECPCQf 7 minutes ago

YasiiiirK

Yasir waxir Muhammad yasir is ready to hold negotiations with president donald Trump on behalf of Pakistan. 😀😀😀 https://t.co/GtMV9O5PLk 9 minutes ago

WGME

CBS 13 News President Donald Trump said he'll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday, a day… https://t.co/TFpvo6V4f7 12 minutes ago


Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Case [Video]Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Case

President Trump won a key legal victory.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:46Published

Caller explains coronavirus test to James O'Brien [Video]Caller explains coronavirus test to James O'Brien

Credit: LBC     Duration: 01:34Published

