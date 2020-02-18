Global  

Police Hunt For Suspect In East Hills Shooting

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Police Hunt For Suspect In East Hills Shooting

Police Hunt For Suspect In East Hills Shooting

A man is in critical condition, and a shooter accused of firing multiple shots in the East Hills is still at large; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
0
