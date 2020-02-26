Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The food group with an African ambition

The food group with an African ambition

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 04:21s - Published < > Embed
The food group with an African ambition

The food group with an African ambition

Senegalese food firm Patisen has ambitions to expand to 14 other African countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheOutperform

Oghenovo RT @zegbua: Help? Scrolled past a group of young folks dancing with plates of food in their hand... Music was that South African "Bode Th… 6 hours ago

zegbua

Ized Uanikhehi... Help? Scrolled past a group of young folks dancing with plates of food in their hand... Music was that South Afri… https://t.co/L7uN2IZFEi 6 hours ago

OussamaOmais

Oussama OMAIS PATISEN The food group with an African ambition #PROUD #senegal 🇸🇳 https://t.co/dLS7G9zmdA @groupepatisen 3 days ago

AkayezuJa

Akayezu Jean de Dieu 🇷🇼 RT @NyarwayaM: This Morning had opportunity to host Mr. Treu Dennis.We discussed how Italian Logistics Companies collaborate with Pan - Afr… 3 days ago

NyarwayaM

Shyaka Nyarwaya Michael This Morning had opportunity to host Mr. Treu Dennis.We discussed how Italian Logistics Companies collaborate with… https://t.co/TahxuY5CzF 4 days ago

shyakaN1

shyakaN This Morning hosted Mr. Treu Dennis . We discussed about the collaboration between the Italian Logistics companies… https://t.co/rR9qurLGNm 4 days ago

sobiasa07141133

sobia saleem RT @AlhudaCIBE: Delicious local dinner and cultural performance at Addis Ababa - Ethiopia. Ethiopia have enriched culture with having 84 Et… 5 days ago

AlhudaCIBE

Zubair Mughal Delicious local dinner and cultural performance at Addis Ababa - Ethiopia. Ethiopia have enriched culture with havi… https://t.co/umlab1YMp9 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.