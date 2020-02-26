Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The World
Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The World
Christians around the world are beginning the Lenten season by observing Ash Wednesday.
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
