Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her 'Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai 17-year-old Thunberg recently got the chance to meet 22-year-old Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

The Swedish climate change activist is currently in the United Kingdom for a protest later this week.

She decided to take the opportunity to visit Yousafzai, who is currently a student at the University of Oxford.

The pair posted a photo together on their respective social media channels, expressing their mutual admiration for one another.

Greta Thunberg, via Twitter Malala Yousafzai, via Twitter In the past, Yousafzai has also publicly praised Thunberg’s work, saying she motivates the youth to use their “voice.” Malala Yousafzai, on ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

👉 Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic via Hvper.com


Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

pmaher_art

Paul Maher Now here's a team that's hard to beat. Two honest to god #Sheroes #GretaThunberg Finally Met Role Model… https://t.co/9F8WfwmeFV 26 minutes ago

Snucka242

JB Real Hero's right here.... Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic https://t.co/A2U0GCWpvQ 28 minutes ago

coopmike48

Coopmike48 Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic https://t.co/IJSkCfHSOp #uncategorized #feedly 1 hour ago

cgrubmiller

Carl Grubmiller Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic https://t.co/3jDpUqMEKK 5 hours ago

Ralphy234

Ralph Branch Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic | HuffPost https://t.co/vveofvH4n9 5 hours ago

saveayear

#SaveAYear Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic: The two young activists had… https://t.co/2mU0k7VwKN 6 hours ago

bear_nagata

Katsunori BEARBOY™ Nagata🇮🇪 'I met my role model' - Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University https://t.co/5IlyiHy4Cj 7 hours ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie 'I met my role model' - Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University https://t.co/SwG9cQ0Men https://t.co/Nbncj9pdQm 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Shares Photo Of Greta Thunberg And Malala Yousafzai [Video]Michelle Obama Shares Photo Of Greta Thunberg And Malala Yousafzai

Michelle Obama on Tuesday shared a viral photo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral [Video]Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral

Greta Thunberg met Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.