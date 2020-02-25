Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai
Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her
'Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai 17-year-old Thunberg recently
got the chance to meet 22-year-old Yousafzai,
a Pakistani activist for female education
and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.
The Swedish climate change
activist is currently in the
United Kingdom for a
protest later this week.
She decided to take the
opportunity to visit Yousafzai,
who is currently a student at
the University of Oxford.
The pair posted a photo together on
their respective social media channels, expressing
their mutual admiration for one another.
Greta Thunberg,
via Twitter Malala Yousafzai,
via Twitter In the past, Yousafzai has also publicly
praised Thunberg’s work, saying she
motivates the youth to use their “voice.” Malala Yousafzai, on ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’