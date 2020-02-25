Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her 'Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai 17-year-old Thunberg recently got the chance to meet 22-year-old Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

The Swedish climate change activist is currently in the United Kingdom for a protest later this week.

She decided to take the opportunity to visit Yousafzai, who is currently a student at the University of Oxford.

The pair posted a photo together on their respective social media channels, expressing their mutual admiration for one another.

Greta Thunberg, via Twitter Malala Yousafzai, via Twitter In the past, Yousafzai has also publicly praised Thunberg’s work, saying she motivates the youth to use their “voice.” Malala Yousafzai, on ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’