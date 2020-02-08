Earth Appears To Have A New Moon, Astronomers Say 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:35s - Published Earth appears to have a new moon. Earth appears to have a new moon.

0

Tweets about this 三島平八 RT @Aero_Jenna: NEWS!! A new discovery suggests we are a little less alone in the cosmos than we might think. Astronomers at the Catalina S… 4 minutes ago