Jim Cramer on Bob Iger Stepping Down as Disney CEO



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G.. Credit: Digital TrendsPublished 3 hours ago Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published 3 hours ago