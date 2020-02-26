Young drivers bemoan faulty car insurance app

Young drivers in the UK are being threatened with having their car insurance cancelled due to a fault with an app.

Carrot Insurance relies on data to measure journey length, acceleration and braking, but according to some consumers, the app hasn't been working as it ought to have.

Carrot has already issued an apology, saying it was "extremely sorry" that some of their customers had a "poor experience" with the app.

However, the company has defended its track record, insisting that "for the vast majority" of young people, Carrot had actually helped to reduce their costs.