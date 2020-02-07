Global  

FCC Received More Than 1,300 Complaints Over Super Bowl Halftime Show The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance.

The complaints referenced belly dancing, pole dancing and other sexually suggestive acts.

People submitted formal complaints to the federal government, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

Wyoming viewer, via 'Washington Examiner' Tennessee viewer, via 'Washington Examiner' Tennessee viewer, via 'Washington Examiner' Formal complaints came from all 50 states except Vermont, and Texas led all states with 102 complaints.

About 102 million people watched Super Bowl LIV on Feb.

FCC Received More Than One Thousand Complaints Following Super Bowl Halftime Show, Described As ‘Soft Porn’

'Why oh why do we have to sexualize everything'
Daily Caller - Published

J-Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show drew 1,300 complaints

'I'm shocked their performances were allowed. This was offensive and tasteless,' reads one complaint
Independent - Published


