FCC Received More Than 1,300 Complaints Over Super Bowl Halftime Show The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance.

The complaints referenced belly dancing, pole dancing and other sexually suggestive acts.

People submitted formal complaints to the federal government, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

Formal complaints came from all 50 states except Vermont, and Texas led all states with 102 complaints.

About 102 million people watched Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

2.