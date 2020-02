Cleveland pastor arrested, indicted for compelling prostitution of 2 minors 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:35s - Published Cleveland pastor arrested, indicted for compelling prostitution of 2 minors A Cleveland pastor has been indicted and arrested on two counts of compelling prostitution, both third-degree felonies, for allegedly paying two underage girls to engage in sexual activity in 2018, according to court documents obtained by News 5. 0

