Jim Murdoch News12NJ @JGodynick @News12NJ @DaveCurren Any dense fog advisory? The visibility on 138 right now is about 1/10th of a mile. 59 minutes ago

VA_1st_IPAWS New post: Cancel: The Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled. https://t.co/fJmpAzUt8o 24 minutes ago

Mary-Ann I'll follow the sun🌞 RT @iembot_akq : AKQ updates Dense Fog Advisory (cancels 28 areas, extends time and expands area to include 2 areas, extends time of 3 areas… 15 minutes ago