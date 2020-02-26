Sharpova Retires

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis.

"Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," she wrote in an emotional column in Vanity Fair.

"Tennis gave me a life.

I'll miss it everyday." The Russian star won five Grand Slam titles during her 17 year professional career.

Her last was Wimbledon in 2014.

In 2016 she was banned for 15 months after testing positive for a banned substance.

When she returned to the court in 2017, she picked up just one WTA title win.

She retires ranked 373rd in the world.