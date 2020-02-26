Global  

Weight Loss - Plan Ahead for Healthy Snacks

Crystal Higgins, Registered Dietitian, talks about how to plan for healthy snacking in order to reach your weight loss goals.
You really want to set yourself up for success when it comes to those times of the day where you struggle or you find that you’re craving foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt.

So having healthy snacks on hand can really help you stay on track and prevent you from reaching for those types of foods.

And getting foods in the right combinations, so foods that have healthy carbs and protein can really help you feel full and satiated so you don’t feel the need to reach for those types of food anymore.




