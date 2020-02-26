TRUMP TO HOLD CONFERENCE

Breaking news at noon?

President trump will address the nation tonight concerning the coronavirus.

The cdc says u.s. health officials should be prepared for a pandemic.

There are now more than 8?

Thousand cases worldwide including the first confirmed case in south america... and the deadly virus is affecting more than just health.

As skyler henry reports the outbreak is also taking a major toll on financial markets, (nats bell) (track #1)the dow opened higher wednesday morning as wall street tries to bounce back from huge losses monday and tuesday.

Investors are trying to gauge how the rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak will impact the global economy.

(sot peter tuchman/stock trader)we will get to the other side of this but for now there more unknowns than knowns.

(track #2)italy is now reporting about 350 cases, prompting the state department to issue a travel advisory today, asking us citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling there.

(nats) (track #3)pope francis offered his prayers for the victims& as many in the crowd in saint peter square wore masks to protect themselves.

(track #4)in south koreaãworkers disinfected buses to stop the spread of the illness.

(3004) the u.s. military confirmed the first case of coronavirus in a u.s. servicemembe r in south korea.

A 2?

Year old soldier based at camp carroll tested positive for the virus.

(bridge skyler henry/cbs news, the white house)president trump will hold a news conference this evening to discuss the ?s response to the coronavirus.

Senior white house officials tell cbs news the president is frustrated some of his health team members have spooked investors with dire predictions.

(sot anne schuchat/cdc, principal deputy director)we need everybody to be thinking about this and really dusting off their pandemic plans if theye public health departments.

(track #5)on cbs this morning& the cdc dr. anne schuchat(shoo ?it) slightly walked back the agency warning tuesday that it not a question of =if= we will see the virus spreading in the ?s, but =when=.

(sot schuchat).

We can't say for sure if we will get community transmission but based on what we're seeing in europe and the middle east, we think it more likely than we thought a week or two ago.

(track #6)federal health officals stress the outbreak is currently contained here in the u.s.skyler henry cbs news,