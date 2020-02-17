Watch what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Delhi violence

The Indian National Congress carried out a 'peace march' in the national capital on Wednesday.

The march was led by the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The march was held after the leaders of the party held a meeting in Delhi.

Following the meeting, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had slammed the Central government, and sought the Union Home Minister's ouster.

The Centre is responsible for maintenance of law and order in the national capital.