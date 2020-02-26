Global  

Veteran's Voice: Monte Gould

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
59-year-old Monte Gould wants to re-enlist in the Army.

At first he was told no, but now he will be heading to basic training soon.

Leah Pezzetti reporting.
