Traditional Pay-TV Subscriptions Down by 6 Million as Cord-Cutting Trend Continues to Grow Wall Street analysts firm MoffettNathanson recently analyzed the subscriber numbers for various traditional pay-TV providers.

According to their estimates, traditional pay-TV has seen a seven percent year-over-year decline, with a staggering six million customers lost in 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, AT&T lost 1.16 million TV accounts, Comcast lost 149,000 and Charter lost 101,000.

These numbers are reflective of the growing cord-cutting trend, as customers are becoming increasingly satisfied with streaming packages such as Netflix and Hulu.

Not only are customers able to customize their online services, and view content on a variety of devices, they’re also able to avoid the steadily increasing prices of pay-television subscriptions.

In order to adjust, pay-TV providers are finding themselves “universally shifting” to accommodate cord-cutting.

MoffettNathanson, via ‘Variety’