Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You

Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You

Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You

Dr. Mallika Marshall has advice on coronavirus and what you should really be worried about.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

giselessecret

VILLAIN DIARY RT @wbz: Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You, Says @mallikamarshall https://t.co/kV2Plpq7Wm https://t.co/S5BMj… 35 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You, Says @mallikamarshall https://t.co/kV2Plpq7Wm https://t.co/S5BMjHfUAT 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus [Video]San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus

San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus There are currently no cases of the virus in California's fourth-biggest city, but the call comes after the CDC said Americans should..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

CDC Official Issues Warning About Coronavirus [Video]CDC Official Issues Warning About Coronavirus

Her warning amounted to it's not a question of if, but when the potentially deadly virus starts spreading.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.