Grandfather Pleads Guilty to Dropping Toddler From Cruise Ship Window Developing news? The south bend grandfather? Accused of dropping his*1?month old granddaught er from a cruise ship window? Will reportedly plead guilty. Salvatore anello originally pleaded*not guilty in the death of chloe wiegand. As part of a plea agreement anello will avoid jail time. Meanwhile another legal battle is playing out as the family is suing the cruise shi? Liner? For negligence.







