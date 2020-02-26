Global  

Grandfather Pleads Guilty to Dropping Toddler From Cruise Ship Window

0
Developing news?

The south bend grandfather?

Accused of dropping his*1?month old granddaught er from a cruise ship window?

Will reportedly plead guilty.

Salvatore anello originally pleaded*not guilty in the death of chloe wiegand.

As part of a plea agreement anello will avoid jail time.

Meanwhile another legal battle is playing out as the family is suing the cruise shi?

Liner?

For negligence.



Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death

An Indiana grandfather will plead guilty to negligent homicide after his 18-month-old granddaughter...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•FOXNews.com•Independent



Indiana Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Toddler's Cruise Ship Death [Video]Indiana Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Toddler's Cruise Ship Death

Salvatore Anello, the Indiana man whose 18-month old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, fell to her death from a window on a Royal Caribbean cruise while it was docked in Puerto Rico last July, will plead..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:37Published

Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship [Video]Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship

Salvatore "Sam" Anello is accused of dropping his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in July.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published

