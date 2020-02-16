Poll: Sir Keir Starmer to win Labour contest in first round

Bradley Dodd Labour leadership: Keir Starmer on course to win in first round – poll https://t.co/5nflzeYAOZ 6 seconds ago

Sajid Iqbal Labour leadership: Keir Starmer on course to win in first round – poll https://t.co/rUVRbbATHr 6 minutes ago

neatola79 RT @AdamBienkov: Keir Starmer's big lead in today's YouGov poll is largely based on people who joined Labour since the general election. RL… 10 minutes ago

Citizen of Nowhere #Socialist This poll on just over 2200 members puts Starmer in the lead. Spin or what? Keir Starmer on course for clear victor… https://t.co/eK8D3yFoA3 10 minutes ago

Trevor Warner Labour leadership: Keir Starmer on course to win in first round. Frontrunner on 53% ahead of Rebecca Long-Bailey on… https://t.co/9eMkhRRFKM 12 minutes ago

Awarding Women In Biz RT @SkyNews: Three evening stories: ✨ #Coronavirus outbreak spreads to every continent bar Antarctica https://t.co/nayp2Dlyiy ✨ Poll: Sir… 13 minutes ago

AyoMayo RT @LeftieStats: Labour leadership poll (members, registered supporters and affiliated members): [Remain voters] 57% ~ Keir Starmer 28% ~… 16 minutes ago