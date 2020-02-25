Egypt holds military funeral for former leader Hosni Mubarak

Mubarak was in power for about 30 years until being forced out during the 2011 revolution.

Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak was the resolute face of stability in the Mideast for decades before...

Watch VideoFormer Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was laid to rest Wednesday after a military...

Facts About Everything Egypt holds military funeral for ousted president Hosni Mubarak, who died aged 91 https://t.co/0xFWo4mKKU 43 minutes ago

The New Arab Sisi made no mention of Mubarak's presidency during the full-honours military funeral, allegedly held due to Emirat… https://t.co/3maiXrroXv 38 minutes ago

Al Arabiya English #Egypt held a military funeral for its former president #HosniMubarak , bestowing the state’s final rehabilitation o… https://t.co/Dk6RzlmIth 38 minutes ago

FCarvajal RT @AlArabiya_Eng : #Egypt held a military funeral for its former president #HosniMubarak , bestowing the state’s final rehabilitation on the… 5 minutes ago