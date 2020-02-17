|
Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News
Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News
Duffy, the Welsh singer behind the song "Mercy" is speaking out about an abduction she says contributed to her disappearance from the public eye.
Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days
Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page. The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe..
