Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News

Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News

Singer Duffy Reveals In Instagram Post She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive | THR News

Duffy, the Welsh singer behind the song "Mercy" is speaking out about an abduction she says contributed to her disappearance from the public eye.
West Country shows support for Duffy after 'mad and horrific' Instagram revelation

West Country shows support for Duffy after 'mad and horrific' Instagram revelationThe singer revealed in an Instagram post that she had been "raped, drugged and held captive over some...
Blackmore Vale - Published

Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Duffy says she’s been out of the public limelight for years...
Seattle Times - Published


