Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine

The two most affected regions in Italy 's north are under lockdown, where some 50,000 residents live.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hotel in Tenerife under quarantine after pair test positive for coronavirus A hotel in Tenerife has told guests to stay in their rooms after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the virus. The four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel has been under lockdown since the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published 3 hours ago Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 1 day ago