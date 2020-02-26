Global  

Missing Belmont teen may be traveling in gold SUV

Missing Belmont teen may be traveling in gold SUV
The other breaking news story is on the missing teen case in tishomingo county belmont's police chief believes monica o-bryan, the subject of a state issued missing child alert, may be traveling in a gold trailblazer with damage on the left front side.

Chief donald thomas first reported monica o-bryan missing tuesday.

He said eyewitnesses told him the trailblazer was seen in the 100 block of on old highway 25 where monica lives with her grandmother tuesday morning.

He said the teen ran away from home monday night because she was stressed out about school the chief added that monica has cuts on her forearms from cutting herself and he is afraid she may injure herself again.

Monica stands five feet two inches tall weighs 200 pounds.and has dirty blondish red hair if you have seen monica or know of her whereabouts please call belmont police at 662-454-3381




