Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera Reacts To Columbia Gas Punishment For Merrimack Valley Explosions

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 17:32s - Published < > Embed
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera Reacts To Columbia Gas Punishment For Merrimack Valley ExplosionsColumbia Gas has been ordered to pay a $53 million fine.
Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions [Video]Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published

US Attorney On Columbia Gas Agreeing To Sell Utility In Massachusetts [Video]US Attorney On Columbia Gas Agreeing To Sell Utility In Massachusetts

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Columbia Gas will pay a $53 million fine for the Merrimack Valley explosions.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 12:58Published

