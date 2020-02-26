Interview: Open house to celebrate anniversary at Regional Rehab Center

10 years since our renovations were complete in 2010.

Come out and celebrate with us on thursday, feb.

27th!!

They will have a ribbon- cutting with the community development foundation at 4:30, with refreshments and tours to follow.

Regional rehab center (rrc) provides outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dyslexia treatment, audiology services, and early childhood intervention to the communities of north mississippi.

As a privately funded non- profit, rrc does not charge clients or their insurance companies.

There's no sliding scale, no socio-economic requirement.

It's a unique model, and one that's been working for our community for over 50 years.

If you're curious about the admission process, look no further.

If you believe that you may benefit from the services we provide, please call the rrc to set up an evaluation.

With the exception of physical therapy and occupational therapy, no prescription is required to apply for an evaluation.

