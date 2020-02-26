Global  

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn

Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary.

James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member in Congress.

He is considered the "godfather of South Carolina politics," having served as Rep.

Of the state since 1993.

James Clyburn, via Politico Clyburn and former Vice President Biden have been longtime political allies.

Referring to the Democratic front-runner, Bernie Sanders, Clyburn described his nomination as "an extra burden for us to have to carry." Rep.

James Clyburn, via Politico
