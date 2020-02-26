Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn
Joe Biden Secures
Endorsement From Rep.
Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the
iconic House Majority Whip comes
just days before the South Carolina primary.
Rep.
James Clyburn,
(D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the
highest-ranking
African American
member in Congress.
He is considered the
"godfather of South
Carolina politics," having served
as Rep.
Of the state since 1993.
Rep.
James Clyburn,
via Politico Clyburn and former
Vice President Biden have
been longtime political allies.
Referring to the Democratic
front-runner, Bernie Sanders,
Clyburn described his nomination as
"an extra burden for us to have to carry." Rep.
James Clyburn,
via Politico