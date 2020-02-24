Biden Launches Massive Super Tuesday Ad Campaign



Recent related videos from verified sources CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:10Published 12 hours ago Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode Moderate Democrats watched cautiously as Bernie Sanders soared to a landslide victory in Nevada. The win wasn't the surprise, the walloping Sanders gave his opponents was. Sanders impressed fans and.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 days ago