Juul Forces out 2 Top Executives Amid Global Staff Layoffs

Juul Forces out Two Top Executives Amid Global Staff Layoffs Ken Bishop, the president of the Asia Pacific South division, stepped down earlier this week.

His departure was followed by the resignation of Grant Winterton, the president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa divisions.

Juul announced in a staff memo that it will also be reducing its “employee headcount in Singapore.” The move comes as the company struggles to find success in its overseas markets.

Juul has faced difficulty expanding internationally due to strict regulatory restrictions and poor sales.

The e-cigarette was banned in India and kicked out of China last year.
