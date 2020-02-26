Juul Forces out 2 Top Executives Amid Global Staff Layoffs
Juul Forces out Two
Top Executives Amid
Global Staff Layoffs Ken Bishop, the president of the
Asia Pacific South division,
stepped down earlier this week.
His departure was followed by the
resignation of Grant Winterton,
the president of the Europe,
Middle East and Africa divisions.
Juul announced in a staff memo that
it will also be reducing its
“employee headcount in Singapore.” The move comes as the
company struggles to
find success in its
overseas markets.
Juul has faced difficulty expanding
internationally due to strict
regulatory restrictions and poor sales.
The e-cigarette was
banned in India and
kicked out of China
last year.