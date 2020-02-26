Global  

Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well.

He won the first three nominating contests.

However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro.

On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban literacy efforts.

CNN said that praise could become a long-term political headache for the Vermont senator's campaign.

During Tuesday's debate, Sanders pointed out that Barack Obama had made comments similar to his about Cuba.

"When dictatorships ...
GypsyDaughter3

C. G. RT @m_mendozaferrer: It will be a problem for the Sanders campaign that Jane Sanders started an educational exchange program with Cuba as P… 6 minutes ago

Chanika37

⚖️Chanika Jones RT @JonFlan: Sanders‘ radical past haunts his present presidential campaign - Cuba, Russia and Sandinistas - no wonder Trump wants to run a… 17 minutes ago

MaeWest52499669

TexasGirl3628🌺🌷🌸 RT @stauche53: Anyone that thinks Castro is our beacon for the future should have to go live in Cuba for a couple of years first. Sanders i… 49 minutes ago

normabuster

Norma Buster The problem is when liberals praise the Cuban gov's literacy/healthcare programs, Obama & Sanders included. Cuban c… https://t.co/1PKplS9s2W 1 hour ago

RWBillAlexander

R W (Bill) Alexander RT @TomMcMahanDade: For those freaking out about Sanders - real problem can be seen in Cuba & debate reactions It isn't he's a democratic… 2 hours ago

GiancarloSopo

Giancarlo Sopo @NewsbySmiley The problem is that what Sanders pitches is well to the left of Nordic social democracy. I compared a… https://t.co/KEoMTENpAd 2 hours ago

TomMcMahanDade

Tom McMahan For those freaking out about Sanders - real problem can be seen in Cuba & debate reactions It isn't he's a democra… https://t.co/s8vU5L3eN5 3 hours ago

jojake111

We Know what Trump is but who are we? RT @mccaffreyr3: Bernie Sanders's "60 Minutes" interview renews concerns over communist country trips and how they shaped his politics - Th… 3 hours ago

