Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well.

He won the first three nominating contests.

However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro.

On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban literacy efforts.

CNN said that praise could become a long-term political headache for the Vermont senator's campaign.

During Tuesday's debate, Sanders pointed out that Barack Obama had made comments similar to his about Cuba.

"When dictatorships ...