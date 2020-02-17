Man Makes Huge Catch while Ice Fishing

Global  

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content
Occurred on February 22, 2020 / Isle, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "This is a 54” Musky that my neighbor on the lake caught ice fishing on Mille Lacs lake on Saturday 2/22/2020."
