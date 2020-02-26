Adolescent Grizzly Hunts Elk Herd

Occurred on July 2, 2019 / Grand Tetons National Park, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "This was filmed by me while on vacation in the Grand Tetons National Park, July 2, 2019.

I saw a heard of elk running in circles and thought it strange.

I pulled over and started filming.

The adolescent grizzly stalked the heard foe several minutes before the final take down."