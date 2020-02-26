Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Pete Buttigieg's tweeting has gotten him into trouble.

“We can’t afford a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950's and Bernie Sanders with his nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960's.

#DemDebate,” The tweet attempted to belittle Sanders and the “revolutionary politics” of the U.S. during the 1960s.

Buttigieg deleted the tweet soon after posting it.

It’s not immediately clear why the tweet was deleted.