Tyra Banks Says She Taught Her Son to Love All Body Types Banks revealed the details about her four-year-old son, York, while appearing on 'Good Morning America.'

Banks also discussed her latest business venture, ModelLand.

The new attraction in Santa Monica, California, allows guests to experience the ultimate modelling fantasy.

