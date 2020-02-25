Bruno Mars Reacts to BTS Covering 'Finesse' On Carpool Karaoke | Billboard News 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:20s - Published Bruno Mars Reacts to BTS Covering 'Finesse' On Carpool Karaoke | Billboard News Bruno Mars gives a shout-out to K-pop superstars BTS after they covered his track "Finesse" during their Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. 1

