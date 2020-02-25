Bachelor Peter Weber Defends Madison Prewett, Says She Didn't Give Him a Sex Ultimatum | THR News

Global  

Monday's episode ended on a cliffhanger when Madison Prewett told the ABC star that she is saving herself for marriage and couldn't move forward if he was intimate with the other women.
