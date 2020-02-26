Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis At 32

Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis At 32

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis At 32

Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis At 32

Over 19 years, Sharapova racked up more than 600 singles wins, five Grand Slam titles and four No.

1 rankings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Maria Sharapova, five-time Major champion, announces retirement from tennis

One of the most recognisable faces on the tennis stage, Maria Sharapova, has announced her retirement...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •NewsytalkSPORTE! OnlineCBC.caHinduIndependentNews24USATODAY.comDaily Star


Factbox: Five-times Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova

Factbox on Russia's Maria Sharapova who announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday at the age...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •DNA



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Natiglesias6

Natalia Iglesias RT @guardian: 'I'm saying goodbye': Maria Sharapova announces tennis retirement https://t.co/JJVrFWlvuY 54 seconds ago

Starbuk14

Trigon🤬 RT @timesofindia: #MariaSharapova Tennis star @MariaSharapova announces retirement Read: https://t.co/oDfK96L96N https://t.co/J4CB59RvXM 3 minutes ago

ProudlyOguns

OGUN DARE OLUJIMI RT @CTV_TayoS: BREAKING Maria Sharapova announces retirement from tennis at 32. https://t.co/IyMOKfIDxP 5 minutes ago

Eastern_Mirror

Eastern Mirror Maria Sharapova announces retirement from tennis https://t.co/mjRyyhXgvG https://t.co/4EbuPCHLZI 6 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP: BREAKING: Five-time Grand Slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova announces her retirement at age 32. https://t.co/v3ETueR9rX 7 minutes ago

popsugarau

POPSUGAR Australia @MariaSharapova announced her retirement from tennis this week. https://t.co/hme9Ke5hUr 7 minutes ago

aus_sport

Australian Sport Five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 Maria Sharapova promises to ‘keep climbing’ as she bows out of tenni… https://t.co/aCz8VV0fup 11 minutes ago

SourceAmyChin1

Amy Chin (TheSource) SOURCE SPORTS: MARIA SHARAPOVA ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM TENNIS https://t.co/uSqz547N6X https://t.co/r8vmzjLYoP 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maria Sharapova Quits Professional Tennis [Video]Maria Sharapova Quits Professional Tennis

Here's her story.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 00:58Published

Sharpova Retires [Video]Sharpova Retires

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.