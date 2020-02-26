'I just want to give something back'

Yo Delilah My Guy People just be mad they broke and want someone to give them something lol https://t.co/TNBblUkphH 4 minutes ago

Death does not concern us RT @klsmd12: We, as humans, have so much love to give. We just want the same in return. Why is something so simple, so fucking hard?? 14 minutes ago

Sara Potter RT @startoftime1: @mistmarigold I wish/hope the writers understand that we love #ReyMir intimacy, as in intimate conversations, affection,… 15 minutes ago

India Carpenter RT @herbluelullaby: you are brave. you keep choosing not to give up eventhough you want to. you keep grabbing unto hope even when despair d… 15 minutes ago

L Stephanie Tait Just want to give a major shoutout to @unconsenting_m for all of the work they put into making survivors like me be… https://t.co/w3kHZ7ZEU9 22 minutes ago

Autumn Spike @_laceylk You don’t have to explain yourself girl people just want something to***about. Do what’s best for you… https://t.co/SbyCrzGhqV 22 minutes ago

Nicolas "Flickerz" Mossmann @GameRiotArmy + Although I had that 2 informations, I have no clue if that could be something or not. I'm actually… https://t.co/SWruDP8WnF 48 minutes ago