John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina

John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina

John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina

John Legend joined 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for a campaign event in South Carolina on Wednesday and used his speech to contrast the Massachusetts senator with President Donald Trump.
John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina

“We currently have a president who embarrasses this great nation every single day with his incompetence, his unabashedly ignorance, his lack of curiosity," Legend said.

"Wouldn't it be so refreshing to have a woman of Senator Warren's brilliance, replacing him?”



