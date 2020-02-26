Global  

Need a passport? Las Vegas has an upcoming passport fair

Need a passport? Las Vegas has an upcoming passport fair

Need a passport? Las Vegas has an upcoming passport fair

The United States Postal Service is hosting a passport fair to help Las Vegans get passports, passport photos and passport cards.
Need a passport? Las Vegas has an upcoming passport fair

YOUR PASSPORT.THIS SUNDAY THEY WILL BEOFFERING A PASSPORT FAIR AT THEPOST OFFICE ON VEGAS VALLEYDRIVE AND NELLIS..NO APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED BUTSPACE IS LIMITED..THE FAIR GOES FROM 1 TO 3 P-M.FOR FEES AND MORE INFORMATIONON THE FAIR..VISIT OUR WEBSITE KTNV DOTCOM..RIGHT NOW---THOUSANDS OFTEACHERS ARE IN LAS VEGAS




