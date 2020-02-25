Delhi violence: Last rites of Head Constable Rattan Lal performed in Rajasthan 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:22s - Published Delhi violence: Last rites of Head Constable Rattan Lal performed in Rajasthan Last rites of slain Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal were performed in Rajasthan's Sikar. Lal was accorded with full state honours and gun salute. He died after sustaining injuries during stone pelting in Delhi's Chand Bagh. He lost his life on February 24 and is survived by his wife and three kids.