Delhi violence: Last rites of Head Constable Rattan Lal performed in Rajasthan

Last rites of slain Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal were performed in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Lal was accorded with full state honours and gun salute.

He died after sustaining injuries during stone pelting in Delhi's Chand Bagh.

He lost his life on February 24 and is survived by his wife and three kids.
CAA clashes in Delhi: Sonia Gandhi appeals for communal harmony, condoles constable's death

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain...
Mid-Day - Published


