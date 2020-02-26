Local church offers ‘Ashes to Go’

People- - the wednesday after mardi gras- is known as ash wednesday or- the first day of lent.- ash wednesday is a chrstian hol- day of prayer and fasting.- while ash wednesday is a holy - day, many people still have - to work and might not have time- to go to church, thats- where long beach pastor dave- parr steps in.- seven years ago, pastor dave- started "ashes to go" where - people drive up in their cars i- the morning and get their ashes- before heading about their day.- hundreds of people stopped by - and got their ashes without - ever leaving their cars.- - "it's a time of repentance, - reflection- and reconciliation.

As we - impose ashes we say remember- that you are dust and to- dust you shall return so that - reminds us that we are mere - mortals and life on - this earth can be short"- - - - pastor dave parr says he plans- to host "ashes to go" for - many years to come.

