Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspect At Large After Shots Fired Following Argument Over Dog Poop On South Parker Road

Suspect At Large After Shots Fired Following Argument Over Dog Poop On South Parker Road

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Suspect At Large After Shots Fired Following Argument Over Dog Poop On South Parker Road

Suspect At Large After Shots Fired Following Argument Over Dog Poop On South Parker Road

A man pulled out a gun and fired at a person he was having an argument with about picking up dog poop in Arapahoe County on Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DPD Searching For Suspect After Early Morning Road Rage Shooting [Video]DPD Searching For Suspect After Early Morning Road Rage Shooting

Dallas police say it started when a driver in a right-turn only lane continued straight through an intersection and ended with shots fired. The incident happened a few hours before sunrise on the LBJ..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.